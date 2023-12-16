Guwahati: A man who has escaped from the police in Duliajan of Dibrugarh, Assam was caught by the police after an “intensive” operation.

The man was arrested in connection with a theft on Friday.

As per reports, he was kept at the Bhadoi Police Outpost Duliajan.

He allegedly fled from the washroom of the outpost.

He was identified as Pankaj Burhagohain, a resident of the Kathalguri locality of Duliajan.

Following the incident, the police started an operation and the accused was named from the Kathalguri area.

Three other people were also arrested with him.

An investigation has been initiated.