Guwahati: Marking another breakthrough in the ongoing investigation regarding the Guwahati land documents scam, the Crime Branch has apprehended yet another advocate, identified as Baharul Islam Khan.

Recently, the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that no one will be spared who are involved in the land scam.

This arrest comes amid intensified efforts made by the intelligence sleuths to curb fraudulent land transactions in the region.

According to sources, Baharul Islam Khan was involved in the alleged creation of counterfeit documents for a plot of land situated in Guwahati’s Satgaon area.

Khan not only fabricated the documents but also sold the land without the knowledge or consent of the rightful owner of the land.

The Crime Branch had previously detained two other advocates in connection with the scam.

The ongoing investigations are primarily focusing on finding out each and every individual involved in this massive land scam in the city.

The crime branch has also urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious land dealings to contribute to the ongoing efforts to curb such fraudulent activities.