GUWAHATI: The Assam government is aiming to ink a peace deal with the pro-talk faction of the ULFA in December.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to media persons in New Delhi.

“We are aiming to sign a peace accord with the pro-talk faction of the ULFA within this month or latest by January next year,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma also said that the process of giving final touches to the peace deal with the ULFA pro-talk faction is underway.

The Assam chief minister further said that the state government is will initiate serious efforts to bring the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I to talks table.

“After a peace pact with the ULFA pro-talk is signed, serious efforts will be made to start talks with ULFA-Independent,” the Assam CM said.

Meanwhile, reating to the recent acts of the ULFA-I of carrying out grenade explosions near army camps in Assam, CM Sarma said that such acts will only take the state backwards.

“Exploding a few grenades will not make Assam independent, but this will definitely make Assam suffer,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.