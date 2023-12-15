Digboi: A team of Digboi police apprehended a man in connection with an alleged extortion attempt near Muliabari area in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district following an exchange of fire.

Two other accomplices managed to escape.

Acting on a tip-off about a robbery near Panbari on the Digboi-Bordumsa NEC Road , the police intercepted a Maruti Swift Dzire carrying the suspects.

The vehicle, defying police signals, collided with the on-duty vehicle and its occupants attacked the officers with catapults.

“In the narrow market passage, overtaking the vehicle was risky, but to apprehend the suspects, we had to open fire on the tires,” stated Inspector Inspector Dibya Jyoti Dutta.

The police managed to arrest Rafiqul Ali (22), a resident of Dibrugarh district and seize the vehicle. Sources informed Northeast Now that the suspects, after purchasing cattle at the Bordumsa weekly market, looted money from the drivers and staff transporting the animals.

“A Bapapung area VDP member’s timely information aided in apprehending one of the robbers,” said an eyewitness.

The cattle and the staff are currently in police custody. The police will impose a fine for violating cattle trade regulations before handing over the animals to the concerned businessman.

“This incident highlights the growing competition among outside cattle traders at the Bordumsa market. Whether the trade is adequately regulated remains to be investigated,” added a police source.

A case has been registered under sections 392 (robbery) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. The search for the two absconding suspects is underway.