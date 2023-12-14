SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is readying its sports infrastructures for the national games likely to be held within a year.

Most of these sports infrastructures are newly built as part of preparations for the upcoming national games.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, while briefing media-persons in Shillong said that preparations for the national games are on track.

“We are on track because our stadiums are under preparation and you will see in a matter of next six months to about twelve months’ time, you will see major change in the overall infrastructure, major projects be completed in the next 12 months’ time,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

The chief minister further said that the state government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a successful conduct of the Meghalaya games.

Also read: Meghalaya: Ampareen Lyngdoh to launch campaign for Lok Sabha from January

“Preparations are on track whether it is the stage or the different logistical requirements, we have discussed in detail and all are under preparation and should be ready in time for the games,” he said.

The Meghalaya chief minister also informed that the state government will soon sanction funds for construction of stadiums across the state.

“We have already shortlisted close to about 40 such infrastructure throughout the state for which the work will start very soon,” the Meghalaya CM said.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma announced that Rs 2.1 crore would be sanctioned for the development of a stadium and football ground in Nongkseh.