Guwahati: Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh who has been named NPP’s candidate for the Shillong parliamentary seat in Meghalaya, will formally launch her campaign in early January 2024.

“I will formally launch my campaign sometime on January 8-9,” Lyngdoh told reporters.

Expressing her readiness for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the East Shillong legislator said that it was important to reach out to voters across the constituency.

“When the party sees me fit to be an official candidate for the MP seat, I have to ensure that I visit every village in the coming days. We have only up to April to prepare ourselves as ECI is yet to announce (the election dates),” she said.

She, however, declined to reveal specific campaign details, saying, “In politics, we do keep our plans secret but we will disclose them when the campaign starts.”

Lyngdoh also said that she hopes to become the first woman elected from the Shillong parliamentary seat.

“There has been no woman who has been elected from the constituency. If people think me fit to be their voice as an MP, I am ready,” she stated.