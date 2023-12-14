Guwahati: Shillong’s Laitumkhrah market complex, a key project under the city’s Smart City initiative in Meghalaya, is nearing completion with a February 2024 target.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, overseeing urban affairs during a recent inspection, stated, “Hopefully, we will be able to complete the project by the last week of February 2024.”

The market complex, valued at Rs 38 crore, boasts over 183 stalls and a parking lot accommodating up to 100 vehicles, as outlined in the detailed project report.

Dhar affirmed plans to hand over the building by the first week of March, paving the way for the project’s second phase.

Speaking of the delay faced, Dhar explained, that it was primarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, progress is now on track, and completion promises a significant step forward for Laitumkhrah.

Cabinet Minister and East Shillong legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh, accompanying Dhar on the inspection, echoed his satisfaction with the progress.

“This is in honour of my late father, Peter Garnette Marbaniang,” she said, noting the project’s special significance as a tribute to his vision.

Lyngdoh said that the project’s focus on not only on providing vendor facilities and shopper convenience but also empowering local youth with entrepreneurial opportunities.

“We will have an evaluation system to ensure these facilities are efficiently utilized,” she assured.