DIMAPUR: Documentary videos, produced by the Nagaland Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (NBOCWWB) and the department of information and public relations (DIPR), to promote the welfare of migrant workers were released in the conference hall DIPR in Kohima on Wednesday (December 13).

Nagaland DIPR director Dzüvinuo Theunuo released the documentary videos titled “All in a Day’s Work”, directed by Sesino Yhoshu of Takeone Production House, and “Building dreams: Journey of Naga Construction Workers”, directed by Kivini Shohe of Riverrocks Films.

The videos are available on the official Nagaland DIPR YouTube channel.

Addressing the programme, Theunuo commended the collaboration between the DIPR and the NBOCWWB in promoting the welfare of migrant workers. She also highlighted the significant role of storytellers in bringing societal issues to light.

T Chubayanger, deputy labour commissioner and CEO of NBOCWWB gave a brief history of the NBOCWWB and its efforts to bring social security advantages to the workforce.

He stressed the importance of replacing migrant workers with local forces and highlighted the success stories of construction workers from the eastern part of Nagaland.

Chubayanger also underlined the need to address the unemployment issue in Nagaland and ensure a transition to local workers.

Documentary director Yhoshu shared a producer’s perspective on immigrant workers engaged in Nagaland in the building and other construction sectors.

She expressed gratitude to the DIPR and the NBOCWWB for providing the opportunity to produce documentaries that narrate the stories of immigrant workers.

Yhoshu acknowledged that her documentary showcased the often-overlooked contributions of undocumented and unregistered workers in building the homes of our society.

The documentary titled “All in a Day’s Work” delved into the personal stories and everyday lives of immigrant construction workers, highlighting the indomitable human spirit to survive.