DIMAPUR: Nagaland governor La Ganesan urged the Central Agricultural University (CAU) Imphal to take a leadership role in documenting and exploring the diverse food choices and horticultural bio-wealth of the Northeast region.

He also appealed to the university to prepare a comprehensive food atlas focusing on alternative food crops in the Northeast states.

Nagaland governor La Ganesan said this while addressing the CAU Regional Agri Fair 2023-24 in Northeast India on the theme ‘Connecting Agripreneurs to Circular Economy’ as the chief guest at the state agri expo site at 4th Mile in Chumoukedima on Tuesday (December 12).

The fair was organised by CAU Imphal and sponsored by the union ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare.

He highlighted the traditional organic methods prevalent in Northeast states, underlining the global shift towards quality agricultural output.

The Nagalanf governor commended CAU Imphal for its efforts in training students and providing global exposure opportunities.

He exhorted the farmers to interact with these young minds, emphasising the wealth of knowledge they possess.

He also said Nagaland has significant potential for agricultural revolution.

Nagaland deputy chief minister TR Zeliang, who was the guest of honour, highlighted the fair’s significance in promoting scientific and sustainable agricultural practices in Nagaland.

He said the Northeast region has vast potential to become a major producer and exporter of agricultural products, given special attention by the government of India.

Zeliang also stressed the importance of vocational education for youth to promote self-employability and entrepreneurial skills.

He urged the farmers to embrace innovative and scientific ideas for agricultural improvement and expressed gratitude to CAU for organising the event.

Nagaland agriculture department adviser Mathung Yanthan spoke on the transformative power of agripreneurs in the region’s agricultural landscape.

He pointed out the growing demand for organic products and urged agripreneurs to seize the opportunity to develop specific organic crops.

Pointing out the challenges such as lack of infrastructure, processing facilities and road connectivity in the region, he called for addressing these issues to boost the regional economy.

CAU Imphal vice chancellor Dr Anupam Mishra delivered the keynote address at the event.