Guwahati: An advocate was arrested by the police from Bhetapara in Guwahati, Assam for his alleged link to a massive land scam.

The advocate has been identified as Md Safiur Rahman (45) and he was nabbed for his alleged involvement in forging land documents in the scam.

The accused is a resident of Bhetapara and he is the latest person to be arrested in the ongoing investigation into a massive land scam.

Rahman was booked under sections 120/419/420/468/471/409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with Crime Branch Police Station C/No- 09/23.

On November 28, the crime branch of the Assam police apprehended eleven (11) persons in connection with the Guwahati land scam case.

The eleven persons arrested also included seven government employees.

The other four apprehended persons are three land brokers and injured land mafia kingpin Ramen Madahi.

The cyber cell of the city police registered a case No 12/23 under 120 (B)/419/420 IPC, read with section 66 C/66 D IT Act, and added section 409/468/471 IPC.