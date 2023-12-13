Guwahati: A man who was convicted of murder and was out of parole has been reported to be missing by the officials of the Guwahati Central Jail in Assam.

The jail authorities reported one of their inmates, Mondeep Rabha, missing after his one-month parole concluded.

Rabha is serving a sentence for a murder conviction.

He was granted temporary release to visit his home but has reportedly failed to return on schedule.

Further reports stated that while Rabha was out to be with his family, he had an “unconventional” choice of spending his parole with another woman.

The police are now under suspicion of a potential absconding attempt.

An investigation has been initiated to trace the convict.