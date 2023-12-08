Guwahati: The integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2024 with January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date was published on Friday for 14 Lok Sabha and 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies of Assam.

“This is the first electoral roll after the delimitation exercise to limit the boundaries of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of the state. The final electoral roll will be published on February 8, next” Assam chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Goel said addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Of 2,43,02,460 voters recorded in the draft roll, 1,22,12,483 are male, 1,20,89,569 female and 408 are transgender.

In the last electoral roll, the total number of voters was 2,41,11,743, including 1,21,28,543 males and 1,19,82,804 females and 396 transgender.

The highest elector has been recorded in the 52-Jagiraod (sc) constituency with 4,28,793 voters and the lowest elector has been recorded in the 107-Sarupathar constituency with 1,19,918 voters.

This year, there are 65,635 service voters, including 63,893 male and 1,742 female voters. Of 28,645 polling stations across the state, 3,562 are urban and 25,084 are rural.

The total polling station location is 18,430 (urban 2,075 and rural 16,355). In the last electoral roll, total number of polling stations was 28,205 (3,028 urban and 25,177 rural).

There are also 1,70,945 persons with disability (PwD), 5,51,715 18-19 electors, and 2,95,441 are 80 plus electors.

“The photo electoral rolls have been published in all 28,645 polling stations across the state and the list has also been shared with all the recognized national and state political parties of the state,” Goel said. Goel said the number of total polling stations has increased from 28,205 to 28,645 after the delimitation exercise.

“There is an overall increase of 1,90,717 electors (0.8 per cent) in the state. The gender ratio in the electoral roll is found to be 990 against 1000 male electors whereas, the population gender ratio of the state is 958. The Elector-Population (EP) ratio as per the roll is 637,” Goel also said.

The photo coverage in the published electoral roll is 99.59 per cent and the EPIC coverage is 99.99 per cent, he said. “The period for filing claims and objections for the ongoing SSR-2024 has been fixed from December 8 to January 8, 2024, and it will be disposed of by January 22, 2024,” he said.

The applicants attaining the age of 18 years as of January 1, 2024, can apply for enrollment of their names in the electoral roll online through https://voters.eci.gov.in/ portal or Voters Helpline app or can also contact booth level officers (BLOs) of their respective polling stations.

“As per the recent ECI guidelines, all residents of 17+ of age may also submit their advance applications for enrolment considering April 1, July 1 and October 1 of 2024 as the qualifying dates. However, such enrolments will be done only when the applicant attains the age of 18 years on the particular qualifying date,” the CEO said.

After the disposal of all claims and objections received till the cutoff date, the final electoral roll for 2024 will be published on February 8, 2024.

The forms received after the cutoff date i.e. January 8, 2024, will be processed during continuous updation after publication of the final roll which will continue from January 9, 2024, and will consider the applications filed till the last date of filing nominations for the ensuing general elections to Lok Sabha.

Noting the fact that the next Lok Sabha election is going to take place in 2024, the CEO appealed to all the prospective electors for 14 Lok Sabha seats to enroll themselves in the final voter list of 2024.