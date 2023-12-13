Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Wednesday arrested two individuals and seized a significant amount of contraband substances in Guwahati.

The STF based on an input conducted a raid at the residence of of a 22-year-old woman in the Champak Nagar area of Ganeshpara locality of Guwahati.

During the operation, the woman and one of her associates, identified as Nitu Pathak (29) from Byashkuchi in Barpeta district, were apprehended.

Also Read: Assam APSC cash-for-job scam: Former principal controller of exam sent to two-day police custody

A stash of illegal items was recovered from the duo.

The seized items include 17 plastic packets of suspected Ganja (cannabis) concealed in a gunny bag, weighing approximately 11.28 kilograms along with four packets of Stash-pro papers, commonly used for drug consumption.

Also Read: Assam: 20 nabbed in Morigaon for cybercrime, documents & gadgets seized

The police also seized six mobile phones

According to reports, Pathak was residing at Datalpara in Kamrup Metro district at the time of his arrest.

Both individuals and the seized items have been handed over to the police for further investigation.