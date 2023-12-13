Guwahati: A team of the Morigaon Police in Assam have arrested 20 individuals from 15 locations across Laharighat and Moirabari police stations.

The late-night raids on Tuesday netted a haul of Aadhar cards, PAN cards, SIM cards, mobile phones, and a laptop.

A police source said that they were arrested as a part of an ongoing investigation in terms of some cybercrime-related cases.

Also Read: Four cricketers from Assam selected for IPL 2024 auction

Police have confirmed the registration of a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the apprehended individuals.

Last month, police apprehended two men, Mahendra Shaan and Rajdweep Sadana, linked to a major cybercrime case in Guwahati’s Chandmari.

Also Read: Assam: Ex-cadre of Naga militant group killed in Cachar district

It has been revealed that this duo is associated with another key suspect, Rajen Sidana.

The arrested individuals are suspected to be connected to the illegal call centre operating out of Subansiri Apartment in Guwahati, which gained notoriety before its closure.