Guwahati: In a thrilling development for the state, four cricketers from Assam have been selected for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2024.

There are a total of 333 international players who will go down the hammer in Dubai on 19 December.

Out of the 333 players shortlisted, 214 are Indian cricketers, and the remaining 119 hail from overseas, including two players from associate nations.

The composition of the pool showcases the diverse talent that the cricketing world has to offer, setting the stage for intense bidding wars during the auction.

The four cricketers selected from Assam are Akash Sengupta, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Mukhtar Hussain, and Mrinmoy Dutta and they have been included in the auction with a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Akash Sengupta is a bowling all-rounder, whereas Sumit Ghadigaonkar I a wicketkeeper-batsman.

The other two inclusions are fast bowlers with Mukhtar Hussain being a right-arm pace bowler and Mrinmoy Dutta, a left-arm fast bowler.

All eyes will be on these four players if they can impress any franchisees to be a part of their team.

The Assam Cricket Association tweeted about this and said, “We’re pleased to inform you that the following players from Assam have been shortlisted for the IPL 2024 Player Auction, set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19th, 2023.”