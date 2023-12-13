Guwahati: An ex-cadre of the Naga militant group Naga National Council (NNC) was killed in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday.

He was shot dead in a clash with former associates over financial disputes near the Assam-Manipur border of the Jirighat area in the afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Gaidinchungpow Rongmei (56), who is a resident of Rongaijan village in Jirighat.

The outfit to which the militant belonged was in a ceasefire agreement with the government, police said.

The police retrieved the body of the deceased from a paddy field after receiving the information about it from the Chairman of Namdailang village.

“They had some sort of a meeting, in which some dispute arose. The firing took place outside the venue of the meeting,” the officer said.

“We are investigating the matter,” he added.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after the incident.