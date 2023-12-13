GUWAHATI: In a major development in regards to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam case, former principal controller of exam of the commission Nanda Babu Singh has been sent to a two-day police custody by a court.

Singh was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of the Assam police that has been probing the infamous APSC cash-for-job scam.

Besides Nanda Babu Singh, the court also sent superintendent of taxes of Karbi Anglong district in Assam – Wahida Begum to 14-day judicial custody.

Notably, the Assam government suspended 21 civil servants thus far in connection with the APSC cash-for-job scam.

Also read: Assam: Convicted murderer missing after parole expires in Guwahati

Of the 21 suspended officers, 11 are Assam Police Service (APS) officers, four are Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one excise inspector, one ARCS officer and three assistant employment officers.

Earlier, Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh said that the SIT probing the 2014 cash-for-job scam in APSC will file the complete charge-sheet in the case within four months.

“The police will file the charge sheet within the next three to four months and hence, the investigation team is trying to gather proper information on the scam,” Assam DGP GP Singh had said on November 30.

“We will not spare anybody against whom prosecutable evidence is found,” Singh also said.

Till now 72 people have been arrested in connection with the case, he said.