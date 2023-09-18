IMPHAL: At least five (5) persons have been held by the police in Manipur for allegedly carrying sophisticated weapons while donning camouflage uniforms.

The arrested individuals were arrested and later produced before a judicial magistrate in Manipur.

All the five arrested persons were remanded to police custody.

“These 05 (five) arrested persons were produced before judicial magistrate and they have been remanded into further police custody,” Manipur police said.

It added: “Strict legal action is being taken against these anti-social elements.”

Notably, there have been several reports of “extortion, threats, misuse of police uniforms and impersonation by armed miscreants”.

“Manipur Police is determined to carry on such raids/operations and make all efforts to bring peace and normalcy in the state,” an official statement stated.

However, “in response to this arrest, large number of people came out to protest and tried to storm Porompat police station”.

The protestors demanded “release of the arrested persons”.

“Joint security forces repelled this attack by firing tear gas. In this, few persons received minor injury including an RAF personnel,” the Manipur police said.

Moreover, the Manipur police has appealed to the general public to “refrain from such protest and co-operate with the law enforcement agencies in bringing peace and normalcy in the state”.