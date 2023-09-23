Guwahati: A massive consignment of urea fertilizer was seized by the police in Golaghat district in Assam on Friday night.

As per sources, the police had intercepted a truck based on specific inputs of it transporting urea without any authorization.

On intercepting the truck, the police found 300 bags of urea fertilizer that were being transported illegally.

The urea was found being stacked with flour sacks in the truck.

The police after the seizure immediately seized the truck bearing registration number AS-03-BC-8888.

The occupants of the truck were detained by the police after the recovery of the items.

They were identified as Rakib Ali and Ranjan Bhuyan.

Further investigation has been initiated.

It may be mentioned that while urea is not banned in Assam, the government has banned illegal/unauthorised transportation and trade of fertilizers in the region.

The government banned inter-district transportation of urea and DAP (di-ammonium phosphate).