Guwahati: The Manipur government on Friday (September 22) asked all the people and groups, in possession of illegal weapons, to surrender them “forthwith,” within a period of 15 days, with effect from September 22, 2023.

The Manipur government stated that it is willing to take a considerate view for the persons submitting such illegal weapons within these 15 days and at the end of the mentioned period, security forces, both Central and state, will undertake strong and comprehensive search operations all over the state, to recover such weapons, and all persons found with any illegal weapons, will be dealt with severely, as per the law.

The Manipur government also said that there have been reports of extortion, threats and abduction by miscreants and groups, using illegal weapons, stating that it is a serious matter and the state government will take strong action against such miscreants and groups in any part of the state.

The government also appealed to the people of the strife-torn state to cooperate with both the Central as well as the state government, in restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

Earlier in the day, the Manipur government told the Supreme Court that it had filed a status report on the recovery of arms from all sources in the violence-hit state.

The apex court on September 6 this year had asked the Manipur government and other law enforcement agencies to file a status report on the recovery of arms from all sources.

The direction by the court came after it was told that a huge cache of arms and ammunition had been looted from the police station armouries and numerous illegal weapons were being used by the rival groups involved in the ethnic clashes in the state.

Earlier this month, Manipur police informed that the four-month-long violence has claimed the lives of at least 175 people and 1,108 were left injured, while 32 others are still missing.