Guwahati: The Manipur government has reportedly written a “strongly-worded letter” against a private telecom company namely Airtel for providing mobile internet services in certain areas of Churachandpur and adjoining Bishnupur district on September 20.

The company has allegedly provided internet in the areas despite the ongoing suspension of mobile data services.

The government has expressed serious concerns about this lapse on the part of the service provider and has demanded a written explanation by Friday.

The government has also requested information regarding the responsible officers behind this act and an explanation as to why appropriate legal action should not be taken against Airtel for violating government orders.

It may be mentioned that the Manipur government had partially lifted restrictions on internet services on July 25. However, mobile internet was still banned.

WiFi and VPN services were also banned in the state.