Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has ordered families settled at the Darranga Reserve Forest in the Baksa district of Assam to vacate the land within three months.

The court has stated that the families have been illegally occupying the land for years, and if they fail to vacate it within the given time, the authorities will evict them without further notice.

The court has also directed the Assam government to inform the families at least 30 days in advance about the arrangements made for their food, water, shelter, and rehabilitation.

The government has also been asked to consider the families’ applications for allotment of land and take a decision within three months.

The court’s order follows a writ petition filed by 88 petitioners alleging illegal and arbitrary action on the part of the state government to evict them.

The court stated that the government must provide the families with necessary food, water, shelter, and other basic amenities for a period of three months, even if they vacate the land on their own within the time permitted by the court.