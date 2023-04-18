IMPHAL: An active cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup, (KYKL) was apprehended by the Assam Rifles troopers in an operation near the Myanmar border in Manipur.

The operation was carried out based on an input from across the border that some valley-based insurgents have been trying to infiltrate into Manipur from Myanmar.

The militant was nabbed from a hideout of the KYKL near Leisan Tampak in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Based on specific input, the troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation that led to the apprehension of the cadre, an official statement stated.

However, the name of the nabbed militant gas been withheld.

The apprehended militant has been handed over to the Sangaikot police station in Manipur for further investigations.