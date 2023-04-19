Guwahati: Late on Tuesday night, Assam police conducted a successful operation in Rupohihat under the Nagaon district, apprehending a person who was allegedly involved in several criminal and anti-social activities in the area.

The arrested individual has been identified as Abul Basar.

Acting on a tip-off, the police carried out the operation at the Krishnapur area of the subdivision, where Basar was taken into custody.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces establishment of 219 high schools in tea garden areas

Upon frisking, the police discovered a handgun and two live rounds in his possession.

It is believed that the weapon may have been used by Basar in the commission of various crimes.

Also Read: Assam: Youth Congress warns of legal action against Ankita Dutta as she accuses IYC chief of harassment

A case under relevant sections has been registered against the arrestee, and investigations are currently underway to uncover any further links to criminal activities in the area.

The police are also investigating the matter of how he came into possession of the gun and if any others are in the area with links to the accused.