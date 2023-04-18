NEW YORK: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested two alleged Chinese agents.

The federal prosecutors have charged dozens of others with working to silence and harass dissidents within the United States – with some even operating an ‘undeclared police station’ in New York City, according to a CNN report.

The report stated that Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping allegedly operated the police station in New York City’s Chinatown.

Both men are US citizens and have been charged with conspiring to act as agents of the Chinese government and obstructing justice.

The police station has been shut down since a search warrant was executed at the location last fall, according to John Marzulli, a spokesman for the US Attorney in the Eastern District of New York, the report added.

The two men appeared in court on Monday, with Lu being released on a $250,000 bond and Chen on a $400,000 bond.

They are not permitted to travel within half a mile of the Chinese consulate nor mission or communicate with co-conspirators.

Neither has entered a plea.

Lu retained counsel but was represented in the proceeding by a public defender, and a public defender was appointed to represent Chen.

Both of the public defenders at the hearing declined to comment.

The Justice Department also announced charges against 34 officers of the national police of the People’s Republic of China with harassing Chinese nationals in the US critical of the Chinese government.

All 34 are believed to live in China and remain free, according to Justice Department.

The agents allegedly used social media to post favourably about the PRC and to attack their ‘perceived adversaries’, including the United States and Chinese pro-democracy activists around the world, the Justice Department was quoted as saying.

The illegal police operation is the ‘first known overseas police station in the United States’ set up on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, or MPS, the Justice Department reportedly said.

The agents were allegedly directed by the MPS to create and maintain accounts that looked like they were run by American citizens.

Topics of their propaganda machine include US foreign policy, human rights issues in Hong Kong, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Covid-19 and racial justice protests following the murder of George Floyd, according to prosecutors.

