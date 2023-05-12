SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Friday (May 12), presented a proposal to the central government to set up an international airport in the state.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma met union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi and presented the proposal.

The Meghalaya chief minister also proposed establishing heliports in Shillong and Tura cities of the state.

“…presented proposals — to establish heliports in Shillong and Tura, to set up an international airport in Meghalaya,” said CM Conrad Sangma.

Also read: Meghalaya: Receding water level at Umiam Lake causing concern

The Meghalaya chief minister also proposed the union civil aviation minister to “operationalise the Baljek airport” near Tura.

Baljek airport, also known as Tura airport, is a public airport located at Baljek, 33 km northeast of Tura in Meghalaya.

“These proposals are aimed at boosting our state’s tourism potential and economic growth through air connectivity,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.