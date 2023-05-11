Shillong: The Khasi Students Union (KSU) is protesting the installation of new place identification signs reading ‘Lady Hydari Park’ in Shillong, Meghalaya demanding that the park be referred to as ‘Ka Phan Nonglait Park and Animal Land,’ a name it was officially given five years ago.

The name change was made in honour of Phan Nonglait, the first Khasi woman to rebel against the British during the time of Tirot Sing Syiem between 1829 and 1833.

The KSU claimed that the state government has not followed through on its own notification from September 11, 2001, in which it approved the renaming of the park.

The park has been known by Phan Nonglait’s name since 2018, but KSU is angry about the new signs that refer to Lady Hydari.

The park is a popular tourist spot in Shillong, and it was originally dedicated to the former First Lady, wife of the former governor of Assam Sir Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari when Shillong was under the administration of Assam during British rule.