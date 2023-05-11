Guwahati: A team of Assam police seized a massive consignment of suspected cannabis worth Rs 1 crore from Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar.

Along with the cannabis, the police also apprehended two persons.

The police said that they had inputs about a suspected smuggling bid of cannabis in the Srirampur area and accordingly an operation was initiated.

During the operation, the police came across a truck that matched the description they had.

The police intercepted the truck and on checking it, a massive quantity of cannabis was found.

The estimated price of the consignment was found to be around Rs 1 crore.

The truck along with the consignment was immediately seized and the occupants of the vehicle were detained.

They were identified as Bijoy Rai and Arabinda Sharma.

The police have initiated an investigation into the seizure.