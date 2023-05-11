Guwahati: A man has been arrested by the police in Gohpur of Sonitpur, Assam after his wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Urmila Saikia. Police have detained her husband, Kushal Saikia, in connection with the case.

The family of the deceased woman is alleging that Urmila was murdered by her husband.

The Gohpur police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

According to reports, Kushal Saikia was produced before the court by the Hawajan police and has been remanded in police custody for three days. The investigation is ongoing.

Reports suggest that Urmila was beaten to death with a ball hammer.

The relatives of the deceased woman have staged a protest demanding a proper investigation into the incident and calling for strict punishment for the culprits.