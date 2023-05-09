Dimapur: The Nagaland government said no MoU has so far been signed with any agency or state government on oil and gas exploration and production in the disturbed area belt.

Nagaland power and parliamentary affairs minister KG Kenye Imkong L Imchen told media persons after a consultative meeting with the civil society organisations at the secretariat conference hall in Kohima on Tuesday evening.

The consultative meeting was held with various tribal hohos (bodies) and civil society organisations at the state banquet hall in the chief minister’s residential complex to deliberate on oil and gas exploration and production, register of indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) and the Nagaland Village and Tribal Councils Act, 1978.

The legislators said the meeting was a success with ‘fruitful discussions’ and added that the government welcomed the constructive opinions and suggestions of the people pertaining to these matters.

They also spoke on various issues surrounding the early implementation of RIIN.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio delivered the keynote address and the concluding remarks while the opening remarks were given by deputy chief ministers Y Patton and TR Zeliang.

During the meeting, Nagaland’s advocate general KN Balgopal briefed the gathering on urban local bodies, principal secretary (home) Abhijit Sinha on RIIN and the Nagaland Village and Tribal Councils Act, 1978 while commissioner and secretary, geology and mining, Libanthung Lotha spoke on oil and gas exploration and production.

Various representatives from the tribal hohos and civil society organisations shared their views and opinions pertaining to these issues.