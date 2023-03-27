KOHIMA: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, on Monday (March 27), stated that Nagaland will weaken if further divided.

This was stated by Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio while speaking at the state assembly during the budget session.

The Nagaland CM made this statement while referring to the demand of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) for a separate “Frontier Nagaland” state.

“Nagaland will weaken if further divided,” said CM Neiphiu Rio.

Rio added that the “Eastern Nagaland region has great potential for progress”.

The Nagaland chief minister also urged the central government to extend a special package for the development in the eastern Nagaland region.

CM Rio further said that the Nagaland government is ‘committed’ to an early solution to the Naga political issue.