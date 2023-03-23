Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said there is an underlying message in the recent assembly election verdict as the people had elected 29 new members to House.

Stressing that their duty is to deliver the goods to the citizens, Rio reminded the members that they have taken the decision to serve the public and that they must never undermine the mandate that the people have placed upon us.

Delivering the concluding remarks on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address on Wednesday, Rio also said the topmost priority is to ensure that the people always come first. The leader of the House called for a collective endeavour to elevate the status of the state and fellow citizens.

Also Read: Assam: Global warming may reduce flow in Himalayan rivers including Brahmaputra

Rio said the Nagaland Legislative Assembly has always been a symbol of decorum and discipline and has become a symbol of the highest standards of parliamentary practices. He added that many members who have stood on the floor have gone on to serve the state and the nation in an exemplary manner and towards the process of nation-building.

He hoped that the members of the present House will also follow in these footsteps and make contributions in a positive manner.

Rio appreciated Governor La. Ganesan for addressing the first session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly. He described Ganesan as a seasoned leader and well-known personality who has made positive contributions to public life.

Also Read: Assam: Rahul Gandhi mismanaged Himanta Biswa Sarma chapter, reveals Ghulam Nabi Azad’s memoir

Rio added that he looks forward to the governor for his guidance and advice in the coming days. He also appreciated the members who took part in the debate of motion with their valuable suggestions.

He assured the members that all constructive suggestions will be followed up with sincerity.

The CM also extended his appreciation to the Election Commission of India, the state election department and all the government agencies for successfully conducting the recent elections. He further appreciated the civil societies, mass-based organizations and all other stakeholders for making positive contributions towards a successful election process.

The House later unanimously adopted the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.