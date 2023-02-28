Kohima:  Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has expressed his hope that the talks over Naga political issue would soon end on a positive note.

After casting his vote at Tuophema polling station in Kohima district, on Monday Rio said that it is very encouraging that NSCN-IM and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) earlier issued a joint declaration that they would strive forward to expedite the Naga peace talks with the Centre.

Eight other Naga armed groups a few years back came together under the banner of NNPG.

The Centre has been holding separate talks with the NSCN-IM and the Working Committee of NNPGs since 1997 and 2017 respectively.

The Framework Agreement with the NSCN-IM was signed in August 2015 and the Agreed Position with NNPGs in November 2017.

The NSCN-IM had entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 1997 and has held over 80 rounds of talks — within and outside the country — but nothing substantial came out as the Government could not allow them to have a separate constitution and flag.

Rio, also a top leader of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), is seeking re-election from the Northern Angami-II Assembly seat.

“The NDPP and the BJP would comfortably come back to power with more than the absolute number of seats,” he told reporters.

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in