Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has expressed his hope that the talks over Naga political issue would soon end on a positive note.

After casting his vote at Tuophema polling station in Kohima district, on Monday Rio said that it is very encouraging that NSCN-IM and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) earlier issued a joint declaration that they would strive forward to expedite the Naga peace talks with the Centre.

Eight other Naga armed groups a few years back came together under the banner of NNPG.

The Centre has been holding separate talks with the NSCN-IM and the Working Committee of NNPGs since 1997 and 2017 respectively.

The Framework Agreement with the NSCN-IM was signed in August 2015 and the Agreed Position with NNPGs in November 2017.

The NSCN-IM had entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 1997 and has held over 80 rounds of talks — within and outside the country — but nothing substantial came out as the Government could not allow them to have a separate constitution and flag.

Rio, also a top leader of the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), is seeking re-election from the Northern Angami-II Assembly seat.

“The NDPP and the BJP would comfortably come back to power with more than the absolute number of seats,” he told reporters.