NEW DELHI: A delegation of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), on Tuesday, met union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The ENPO delegation held discussions on their demand for creation of a separate “Frontier Nagaland” state with home minister Amit Shah.

Following the conclusion of the crucial meeting, the ENPO said that union home minister assured of “a clear road-map for amicable, legislative and sustainable solution for Eastern Nagaland”.

The ENPO in a statement issued after the meeting said Amit Shah “stated that the grievances and request for a separate entity is understood”.

Consultations will be held with the people of Eastern Nagaland and the Nagaland government on the ENPO’s demand of “Frontier Nagaland” state, ENPO informed.

Moreover, The ENPO also informed that union home minister has assured the organisation’s delegation that he will visit Eastern Nagaland in January 2023.

“…the ENPO eagerly awaits his (Amit Shah) visit (to Eastern Nagaland),” the ENPO’s statement further read.

The ENPO also said that Amit Shah appreciated the people of Eastern Nagaland “for being a part of nation building”.

The meeting between the ENPO delegation and union home minister Amit Shah was held at the official residence of the latter in New Delhi.

The ENPO, in recent times, intensified its agitation demanding a separate “Frontier Nagaland” state.

As a mark of demonstration demanding “Frontier Nagaland” state, the ENPO also refrained from participating in the ongoing Hornbill Festival.