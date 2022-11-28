GUWAHATI: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) said that the people in Eastern Nagaland will boycott the Assembly elections scheduled in February if the Centre fails to create the “Frontier Nagaland” state.

The statement came just a few days ahead of its meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Leaders of the eastern Nagaland people’s organisation (ENPO) will meet Amit Shah on December 3.

The ENPO leaders will discuss their demand for the creation of a separate “Frontier Nagaland” state with union home minister Amit Shah during their meeting on December 3.

The ENPO has its presence in six out of the total 16 districts of Nagaland. The group threatened to boycott the assembly elections in Nagaland next year if their demand for a separate “Frontier Nagaland” state is not met.

“If the centre fails to respond to our appeal, we shall ask all our 20 elected representatives (MLAs) to resign,” the ENPO spokesperson said.

Moreover, the ENPO has decided not to participate in the famed Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.

The 10-day Hornbill Festival in Nagaland will begin on December 1.

There are a total of 60 seats in the Nagaland assembly.

Out of the total 60 seats in the Nagaland assembly, 20 are in the six districts where the ENPO has its presence.

Those six districts are Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang.

Notably, the ruling NDPP has 15 of these seats, ally BJP has four, and one MLA is Independent.