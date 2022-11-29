KOHIMA: The eastern Nagaland people’s organisation (ENPO) has resolved to observe December 4 and 5 as “Black Days” in the entire region of eastern Nagaland.

The ENPO has appealed to the people living in eastern Nagaland, in the jurisdiction of the organisation, to hoist black flags in all household and remember those killed in the Mon killings incident on December 4 and 5 last year.

“…we shall observe ENPO Black Day on 4th and 5th December in entire Eastern Nagaland by hoisting black flags in all households,” the ENPO stated in a release.

It added: “…it is also requested that we shall all spend some time top say a prayer remembering those souls & their family members.”

The ENPO, last year, had resolved to declare December 4 and 5 as “Black Days” in entire Eastern Nagaland region.

This was resolved by the ENPO to observe the “gruesome killing of innocent public in Mon district Nagaland by the Indian Security Force on 4th and 5th December 2021”.

At least 13 innocent civilians were ambushed by a team of 21 para special forces of Indian Army in a botched counter-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland on December 4 last year.

On December 5 last year, another civilian was killed after personnel of Assam rifles opened fire at a crowd of protestors in Mon district of Nagaland.