NEW DELHI: Organisations representing the Chakma and Hajong communities from Arunachal Pradesh, on Tuesday, staged a demonstration in New Delhi.

People belonging to the Chakma and Hajong communities staged the demonstration in New Delhi in protest against cancellation of resident proof certificates (RPCs) by Arunachal Pradesh government.

The Chakma and Hajong communities from Arunachal Pradesh have sought the intervention of union home minister Amit Shah into the matter.

The protesters said that cancellation of RPCs by Arunachal Pradesh government would deprive the people from Chakma and Hajong communities from applying for government jobs and schemes.

Notably, the Arunachal Pradesh government, recently, had asked the deputy commissioners in the state to cancel the RPCs to Hajongs and Chakmas and instead issue temporary settlement certificates (TSCs).

The Chakma and Hajong protestors stated that the TSCs provided by the Arunachal Pradesh government is not equivalent to the RPCs.

The protesters claimed that Assam Rifles recently apprised that TSCs are not acceptable for recruitment in the security forces.

The Chakma and Hajong protestors from Arunachal Pradesh also submitted a memorandum to union home minister Amit Shah on the matter.

The memorandum was submitted after a protest held by the Chakma and Hajong organisations from Arunachal Pradesh at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday (November 29).

“Cancellation of RPCs is an act of racial discrimination. The Chakmas and the Hajongs are being targeted because of their ethnic origin and descent,” said Sumangal Chakma, convenor of Arunachal Pradesh Chakma and Hajong Students’ Association.