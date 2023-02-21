KOHIMA: The central government is ready to sign an agreement with the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) over the body’s demand for a separate “Frontier Nagaland” state.

This was claimed by union home minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah while campaigning for the Nagaland assembly elections at Tuensang on Tuesday (February 21).

However, Amit Shah said that the central government will sign the pact with the ENPO addressing the body’s demands, only after the election process in Nagaland is over.

“The MHA held discussions with the ENPO, which were positive. And, after the Nagaland assembly elections are over, an agreement will be signed,” said Amit Shah during poll campaigning.

He added that the signing of the agreement could not be done before the elections in Nagaland, as the poll dates were announced and the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force.

Amit Shah said that signing of the agreement between the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) and the central government “will usher new age of development in the region”.

“I want to inform the people of eastern Nagaland that solutions to your problems are not far away,” union home minister Amit Shah said.

Earlier, the ENPO had threatened to boycott the assembly elections in Nagaland if their demands are not met, following which the MHA held discussion with the organisation.

The ENPO after getting an assurance from the union home minister on February 4, withdrew its call to boycott the February 27 assembly polls in Nagaland.

Amit Shah also stated that the central government is committed to find an early solution to the decades-old Naga political issue.

The union home minister said, “The NDPP-BJP coalition government would again return to power and then all Naga problems would be solved.”