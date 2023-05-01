Guwahati: The Manipur government has installed a Facial Recognition System (FRS) at the Imphal Airport to strengthen the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system and improve security, according to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The ILP system, which was introduced in Manipur on January 1, 2020, requires outsiders, including people from other parts of India, to obtain permission to visit states under the ILP regime.

The FRS system, installed at the airport gates, recently detected an ILP defaulter attempting to leave Manipur, resulting in swift action by the police.

The chief minister tweeted that the installation of the FRS system is intended to “save our people and our land,” keeping the top priority of the MJP 2-0 government.

To further strengthen the ILP system, the state government recently launched an ILP portal for deputy commissioners and labour commissioners, providing better access to register different permits, collect data, and monitor inner-line permits in the state.

These measures are being taken in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 and section 4 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1973 (Regulation 5 of 1873), as extended to the State of Manipur vide Order of President of India No. S.O. 4433(E) dated 11/12/2019.

It is important to note that regulations and guidelines do not apply to foreigners, who are regulated and governed by the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958, made under the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950 and subsequent amendments.