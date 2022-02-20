Guwahati: Barpeta’s MP Abdul Khaleque on Sunday said that Assam just like some other states in the Northeast, should have Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Speaking to the media, he said, “There has been a demand for ILP in Assam and I believe that this demand should be fulfilled. Assam just like Arunachal or Manipur should have ILP.”

He added that the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, is still being opposed by the people of Assam and it should never be imposed in any part of Assam.

“It should not be imposed in Assam and it needs to be repealed”, he added.

The Congress MP further demanded 80 per cent reservation in both government and private-sector jobs in Assam.

He said that the youth in Assam needs to be given the first preference for any job in the state, and the government needs to bring in a system of 80 per cent reservation for doing so.