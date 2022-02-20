Guwahati: A man from West Bengal travelled all the way from Burdwan to Guwahati, only to shoot his alleged “girlfriend’s” cousin.

On Sunday, the man reached the house of his girlfriend in Basistha’s Bengalibari area, ended up in a heated argument with her brother and then he shot him with a 7.65 country-made pistol.

A police official informed that the entire issue took place because of some family issues. The girl and the accused person, identified as Samay Roy got introduced to one another through social media.

The police official said that they had some kind of a relationship but recently that turned out to be a family clash.

The person came to Guwahati with a pistol and reached the girl’s house.

They first argued and then it turned to a scuffle.

During the scuffle, the accused shot the girl’s cousin, Prem Kumar Debnath with the pistol.

The police said that following the incident, the police reached the spot and apprehended the suspected person who tried to lock himself inside a room.

The police claimed that there are allegations of him blackmailing the girl as well but that angle is being investigated.

The person has been arrested while Debnath is being treated at the hospital.

The police have also seized the pistol.