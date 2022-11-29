Guwahati: In a major boost to air connectivity in the Northeast, international flights from Imphal Airport in Manipur and Agartala airport in Tripura will soon be launched.

Both Tripura and Manipur will be connected by air with neighbouring Bangladesh and Myanmar under the Centre’s UDAN scheme.

While flagging off the first flight from Dony Polo Airport, the first Greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said flights will soon be started from two Northeastern states to Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He said the government is working on enhancing air connectivity in the Northeast region.

Flights from Imphal to Mandalay and from Agartala to Chittagong will be started soon as part of enhancing international air connectivity in the region, Scindia said.

Now, there are 16 airports in the North East compared to 9 in 2013-14, he added.

The flight from Dony Polo airport at Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata is being operated by IndiGo, which will also be increasing its services from the region.

Scindia said that air connectivity in the Northeast has been enhanced and more flights will be operated connecting the region with other places.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi in Itanagar on November 19.