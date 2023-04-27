TURA: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday inspected several ongoing projects with Tura and its adjoining areas in West Garo Hills.

He inspected the ongoing construction of the Tura Medical College at Doldegre, about 7 km from Tura town, where Tura Civil Hospital is located.

Reviewing the ongoing construction with officials of health department, Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills and officials of the construction company, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the pace of the construction is slow, which has been speeded up recently.

“The civil works of the college should be completed by June-July next year.

“We are hopeful to complete the infrastructure and start the medical college.

Also read: Meghalaya to set up border outposts at sensitive areas, says CM Conrad K Sangma

“The process to increase the beds in Tura Civil Hospital will also start soon,” the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani to hold regular review with the construction company and ensure that the college is completed within next year.

Also read: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma lays foundation for construction of Dairy Complex in West Jaintia Hills

He also inspected the ongoing construction of Tura Youth Convention Centre, which is coming up at Dakopgre and also the Track and Field Stadium.

Expressing happiness over the ongoing construction of the sports and youth facilities, he said, “We expect that within 1.5 years, the stadium and the convention centre will be inaugurated.

“These two infrastructures will be a blessing for Tura town and the State as a whole as different kinds of sports, games and events of State and national level can be held in Tura in the near future,” he added.

Also read: Meghalaya undertakes several new initiatives to combat climate change: Conrad K Sangma