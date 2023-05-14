GUAWAHATI: Days after a delegation of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), led by the party’s chief Badruddin Ajmal met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, the party’s general secretary Aminul Islam, on Sunday (May 14), briefed the media in Guwahati.

“The Bihar chief minister invited us. So a four-member delegation from our party went to Patna to meet him. We talked about how to stop the BJP and take along regional and like-minded secular parties,” AIUDF general secretary Aminul Islam said.

He said: “We also met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.”

“Our main agenda is to remove the BJP from power and we will place candidates from the opposition against each BJP candidate,” Islam added.

“We don’t know why the Assam Congress broke the alliance with us. They have alleged that we did cross voting during the Rajya Sabha elections in Assam. Now the Congress is forging alliance with smaller and newly formed political parties, the parties which have never won any election,” Islam said.

Also read: Assam CM says Congress win in Karnataka to not affect BJP prospects in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The AIUDF chief, on Friday, led a delegation of the AIUDF to meet Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna to discuss the future of Assam politics besides a host of other political issues.

The AIUDF delegation comprised Badruddin Ajmal, Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam, Sonai MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya and Dhubri MLA Nazrul Haque.

The discussions lasted for about 90 minutes.

After the meeting, Ajmal thanked the Bihar chief minister for his efforts to form a combined force to unseat the ruling BJP-led government from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

After the Ajmal-Kumar meeting, it is now almost certain that the AIUDF will be a part of the anti-BJP grand alliance-led by Nitish Kumar in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The AIUDF chief, on Saturday, also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to make strategies to float an anti-BJP force.