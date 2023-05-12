GUWAHATI: The Assam police has made major drug hauls in the state in the last two years.

Drugs worth over Rs 1400 crore were seized by the police from different parts of Assam in the last two years.

This was confirmed by Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh on Friday (May 12).

“Drugs worth more than Rs 1430.22 crore seized (in last two years),” Assam DGP GP Singh informed.

As many as 9309 drug traffickers were also arrested in the same period from across the state, the Assam DGP said.

“5580 cases registered under NDPS act. Assam in now in the top 10 in registration of NDPS act cases,” DGP GP Singh added.

Also read: Assam against corruption: 107 arrested, over Rs 1.5 crore recovered by DV&AC in last two years

The drugs seized by the Assam police in the last two year include: 239 kg of heroin, 71,902 kg of ganja and 283 kg of opium.

Furthermore, 98.68 lakh psychotropic tablets, 4.78 lakh bottles of cough syrup, 214 kg of cannabis and 40 kg of cocaine were also seized, the Assam DGP said.

On the other hand, 648 bighas of opium and 32 bighas of cannabis cultivations were also destroyed in the same period.

Moreover, properties worth Rs 19.40 crore were also frozen between May 2021 and May 2023, the Assam DGP informed.