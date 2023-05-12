GUWAHATI: Over the past two years the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DV&AC), Assam has arrested over 100 persons in cases related to bribery and corruption.

As many as 107 persons were arrested by the DV&AC, Assam in the last two years.

The arrested persons were mostly government employees in Assam.

The department also recovered and seized over Rs 1.5 crore from different parts of Assam in the last two years.

A total of Rs 1,56,81,235 were recovered by the DV&AC, Assam.

Moreover, the department also laid as many as 89 “successful traps” to nab corrupt officials belonging to different government department in Assam.

This was confirmed by Assam DGP GP Singh.

“The work done by DV&AC, Assam during the last two years has been path-breaking,” DGP GP Singh said.

The Assam DGP added: “We remain committed to completely eradicate the menace of corruption.”