KAZIRANGA: Carcass of a Bengal tiger was recovered from inside the Kaziranga national park and tiger reserve in Assam on Friday (May 12) morning.

Carcass of the tiger was found floating on the Mora Diphlu River under Kohora range of the Kaziranga national park in Assam.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the tiger could have succumbed to the injuries that it might sustained during a fight with another big cat.

The carcass of the tiger was spotted by forest personnel at the Kaziranga national park in Assam.

Earlier in June last year, a decomposed body of a Royal Bengal tiger was found near Orang national park in Sonitpur district of Assam.

The carcass of the tiger was dug out by the staffers of the Assam forest department in an area adjacent to the boundary of Orang national park.