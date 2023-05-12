GUWAHATI: Popular singer from Assam – ‘Papon’ Angaraag Mahanta – has been hospitalised in Mumbai.

‘Papon’ Angaraag Mahanta is undergoing treatment at the Kolilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital and medical research institute in Mumbai.

The singer from Assam confirmed the new of him getting admitted to the hospital on various social media platforms.

Papon shared an image of him at the hospital with his 13-year-old son – Puhor, who stayed with his father as an attendant on Thursday night.

“We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital!” said ‘Papon’ Angaraag Mahanta.

“It’s an emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well-wishers,” the Bollywood singer from Assam said.

He added: “I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already!”

“Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes!” Papon further said.

The singer informed that he is “feeling much better now”.

Papon started his musical career in 1998 with the Assamese song Nasaba Sokule from the album Snigdha Junak.

In 2004, he released his first album Junaki Raati.

Papon made his debut in Bollywood with the song Om mantra from the film Strings – bound by faith in 2006.

In 2011, his song was Jiyein Kyun from the movie Dum Maro Dum, which was his first big hit.

In 2014, he sang Lakeerein, which is a poem by Gulzar, for the film Kya Dilli Kya Lahore and Sun RI Bavli for Nagesh Kukunoor’s film Lakshmi.

In 2015, he sang Moh moh ke dhage for the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Humnava in Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015).

In 2016, he sang Bulleya for the film Sultan.

In August 2016, Red Bull released Hometown Heroes, a seven-part documentary web series that revisits the story of Papon’s youth and rising career.

Papon’s 2018 song Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya, from the movie Sanju, comments on differences between the real Sanju and the ‘reel’ Sanju.