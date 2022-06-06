Guwahati: A decomposed body of a Royal Bengal tiger was found near Orang National Park in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday.

The carcass of the tiger was dug out by the staffers of the Forest department in an area adjacent to the boundary of Orang National Park.

The park has one of the highest numbers of Royal Bengal tigers in the country.

“Initially, we got information that a tiger carcass was buried in the house of a person. Our team rushed to the spot and began a search operation,” said a forest official.

“We received reports that someone killed the tiger in an act of revenge and buried its body. The man we suspect has fled away along with his family,” he added.

He said that as per protocol, the carcass of the tiger was burnt the presence of police and district officials.