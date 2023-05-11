GUWAHATI: The transfer order of the three superintendents of police (SPs), who were responsible for the Assam chief minister’s security cover, have been revoked.

The three SP-ranked officers were served with transfer orders following a breach of the security of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The security breach had taken place during the MoU signing ceremony between the Assam government and companies at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Tuesday (May 09).

Due to the security breach, many people were seen able to approach the Assam chief minister unchallenged.

Following this, the three Assam police officers – Utpal Bayan, Suman Chakraborty and Gunendra Deka – were served with transfer orders for alleged negligence of duty.

Meanwhile, Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh held an urgent meeting with other officials of the department over the CM security breach issue.

The security review meeting, chaired by Assam DGP GP Singh, was held on Wednesday (May 10) night.

Earlier, all three Superintendents of Police (SPs) in-charge of the security of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were transferred.

Utpal Bayan, who was serving as the SP (security-I) to the Assam CM, was transferred and posted as SP of special branch (security).

Suman Chakraborty serving as SP (security-III) to the Assam CM, was transferred and posted as assistant inspector general (AIG).

On the other hand, Gunendra Deka, who was the SP (security-II) to the Assam CM, was transferred and posted as commandant of the 11th APBn in Dergaon.